The ex-President said making the results of Parliamentarians public will reduce stigmatization of infected people in the eyes of the public.

In a statement, Mr Mahama said although it is good to offer hope to Ghanaians in the wake of the virus, it is crucial that people get to know the full extent of the disease.

“Reports that the virus has spread to the Chamber and offices of Parliament is very disturbing. It adds to the urgency of the situation we face as a country, and while it is important to give hope to citizens it is absolutely necessary to be transparent and communicate the full picture of the extent of the disease,” Mahama wrote.

He also reiterated his criticisms of government response to the pandemic so far.

“Government has unfortunately not managed public education on coronavirus efficiently, while the latest communication creates the false impression that all is well with the management and spread of the disease. The advice from the President and other government officials that we should begin to learn to live with the disease suggests that you and I must take our destiny into our own hands as far as COVID-19 is concerned.

“This is coming at a time that public education on the disease has dwindled to the extent that observance of hygiene and distancing protocols, as I indicated earlier, appears to be waning.

"The benefit of wearing face masks at this time is obvious, and I reiterate my call on government to utilize some of the funds from the Stabilization Fund and the IMF to enhance local production and free distribution of re-usable face masks to especially vulnerable communities and groups”.