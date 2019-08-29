In recent times, armed robberies, kidnappings, burglaries and to a large extent the killings of policemen have dominated media headlines.

Ghana gained international headlines for the wrong reasons earlier this year when two Canadian girls were kidnapped in Kumasi. The two students, aged 19 and 20, have been working as volunteers for a charity and have since been found.

There has also been the lingering case of three girls that have been kidnapped in Takoradi since last year. Though the main suspect of this case in the grips of the police, he is yet to reveal the whereabouts of the girls.

Despite these recurring security challenges, the past month has saw another worrying trend which isn't peculiar to Ghana.

There have been four separate shootings on police officers on duty by armed robbers and bandits across the country.

In July, a female cop was shot at her duty post in the Sagnarigu Municipality of the Northern Region.

Reports indicate that there were three police officers at the checkpoint, a male and two females, when the robbers attacked.

The gang reportedly gunned down the female officer before stealing weapons belonging to the police.

Another police officer, L/Cpl. Alhassan Asare was found lifeless in a plastic chair while on guard duty at the Dukes Petroleum Filling station.

His rifle was in between his thighs having sustained severe gunshot wounds on the head. The uniform was soaked with blood.

Just before this incident, a police officer with the Manso Nkwanta Divisional Command in the Ashanti region has been shot dead by suspected armed robbers.

According to the Assembly Member for the area, Paul Kusi, the incident happened Monday evening.

The police officer was in a private vehicle with his friend who is a Gold dealer when the robbers pounced on them leading to the death of the police officer.

Yesterday, some unidentified robbers shot dead two police officers at Kasoa Budumburam in the Central region.

One of them died on the spot while the other passed away while receiving critical attention at a hospital.

Witnesses said at about 2:00 pm Wednesday, they heard an initial exchange of fire before the officer was found lying in a pool of blood.

“The policemen chased and crossed the vehicle of the robbers who opened fire on them killing one on the spot and another in a critical condition and sped off towards the Jei-Krodua road,” they narrated.

Though the police have arrested the suspects in most of these killings, it remains unclear whether this unfortunate phenomenon will end anytime soon.