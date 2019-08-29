The slained policemen were on duty at Buduburam Camp around Kasoa when the suspected opened fire on them.

In a statement by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mr David Eklu, Director General of Public Affairs, he said the Central Regional Police Command have arrested the suspects.

“Police Administration condemns this dastardly and cowardly act! Strenuous efforts are ongoing to get all the other perpetrators of the murder to face the full rigorous of the law,” the statement added.

The Police received reports that the occupants of an unregistered saloon car were spotted driving recklessly around the Budumburam Camp, Kasoa-Winneba road, thus, when the police attempted to stop them, the said occupants opened fire on them.

They were rushed to the police hospital where they died on admission, the release added.