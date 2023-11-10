Despite these grand plans, concerns are growing as progress appears to be sluggish, primarily due to funding challenges that threaten the timely completion of these crucial projects.
4 state buildings government has demolished and promised reconstruction
In an ambitious series of initiatives dating back to 2016, the Ghanaian government has set in motion the demolition and promised reconstruction of several state buildings.
1. La General Hospital Redevelopment Project:
- Demolished in 2019 due to severe structural issues reported in 2015.
- President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo launched the redevelopment on August 10, 2020.
- Despite the ceremony, construction is yet to commence on the site.
- The planned 160-bed facility promises a comprehensive range of medical services upon completion.
- Government cites the construction stall due to Ghana's International Monetary Fund (IMF) Program.
2. Ghana Trade Fair Centre:
- The Ghana Trade Fair Company Limited demolished tenant properties on February 16, 2020.
- Tenants were notified about the redevelopment, aiming to enhance the Trade Fair Centre.
- A Masterplan was approved, and a horizontal developer secured to provide critical infrastructure.
3. Judges Residence for National Cathedral Construction:
- Government properties on 14 acres in Accra were demolished for the national cathedral.
- Residential accommodations for Appeal court justices and Judicial Training facility were affected.
- The judicial service is funding alternative accommodations while contributing to new constructions.
- Government promises to build 21 ultramodern replacement apartments for the judges, expected to be completed in 18 months.
4. Parts of Ghana Arts Centre and Buildings behind the Black Star Square:
- Hundreds of structures near the Black Star Square were removed for the Marine Drive Project.
- President Nana Akufo-Addo launched the $1.2 billion project in 2018.
- Slow evacuation of government offices at the project site has contributed to construction delays.
- The project aims to employ 150,000 people, boost tourism, and enhance economic growth.
As these pivotal projects encounter setbacks, citizens and stakeholders are urging the government to promptly address the funding challenges. The reconstruction of these state buildings holds the promise of improved healthcare facilities, enhanced trade fair centers, modern judicial accommodations, and a transformative marine drive. Swift action on the funding front is crucial to ensuring the timely reconstruction and fulfillment of the promised improvements, essential for the nation's progress.
