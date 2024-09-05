4 times President Akufo-Addo has promised to end galamsey

Despite several promises, the fight against galamsey has faced challenges, with the practice continuing to threaten the country’s natural resources.

Here are four notable instances where President Akufo-Addo has promised to bring an end to galamsey.

Pledging to put his presidency on the line

In July 2017, President Nana Aaddo Dankwa Akufo-Addo vowed to put his presidency on the line to fight galamsey.

He said many people had said he needed to proceed cautiously, since the people involved were the same people who had voted him into power, and that should he take such a decision against them, they would not vote for him in the next election.

But the President, sounding very animated, said that would not be much of a bother to him, saying left with a choice between doing what was right and what would get him along with the people, he would do the right thing that was required of him and damn the consequences.

Addressing a two-day workshop on galamsey for traditional leaders drawn from different parts of the country in Accra, the President said: “I have said it in the Cabinet, and perhaps this is the first time I am making this public, that I am prepared to put my Presidency on the line on this matter.”

“If, by the grace of God, my party allows me to go again and I have the health and everything to go again but do not get it again, then I will say to myself: ‘Well, this is a choice I have to make as a human being.’ Do you do what is right or what you think will make you get along? I think you do what is right and what you are required to do,” he added.

Fortunately for him, he said, he was not in the fight alone and that he had great allies within his government, the media and civil society who had gone out of their way to lead the crusade.

Call on traditional leaders to join the fight against galamsey

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo called on traditional rulers and all stakeholders to collaborate in the fight against illegal mining, known as galamsey.

The President said it was obvious that “if we are to win the fight, you and I have to take the lead to collaborate closely to do so. That is why I am here today.”

Addressing the National House of Chiefs, the President said about 80 per cent of the lands in Ghana were under the custody of Chiefs, whereas the remaining 20 per cent was held in trust by the state.

He said historically, both the Chiefs and the State had discharged that responsibility well, adding: “even though, for centuries, mining had been carried out across the country, it did not pose a threat to the health of our environment and water bodies.

“The rules that you put in place for mining ensured that the sanctity of our lands remained intact and our water bodies remained unpolluted,” he stated.

Ban on galamsey

The President said that the ban on illegal mining, also known as galamsey, is yielding positive results towards the aim of reducing carbon emissions.

Speaking at the 2023 Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi, Kenya, the President noted that the ban on galamsey, which has been destroying water bodies and forest reserves, has helped to reduce the country’s carbon emissions.

“We placed a ban on illegal mining the phenomenon we call galamsey which was destroying our water bodies, vegetation and our forest. Some 20, 000 young people have been engaged to plant more than 30 million trees in two years to create jobs and restore degraded lands.

“These policy initiatives are already yielding positive results in the attainment of SDG Goals, particularly the goal of reducing our carbon emissions,” President Akufo-Addo said.

Promise to end galamsey before his tenure ends

In October 2022, President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo emphasised his stance on illegal mining and said he will put a stop to it before his tenure of office ends.

He mentioned that of late, there had been so much talk about the illegal mining activities, popularly called "galamsey" and that "means that serious work to end the menace was ongoing."