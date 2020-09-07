He argues that there cannot be any meaningful development for the country within the 4-year term limits.

Speaking on Asaase Radio in Accra, President Kufour said every government is faced with problems from the previous one before they can set their own agenda, therefore that can't be done in 4 years.

“Knowing the poor countries of the world including our country which want to go democratic and multiparty, you work your way through canvassing for votes and assume that when you get to office you’ll meet [a] national treasury that will enable you do the works, you come and then be confronted with empty chest, no money […] it takes time,” he said.

“If you allow five-year as I tried to explain, into the second year, the executive would have found its feet, legislature smart people would also know the workings and then be able to hold the executive to account,” he stated.

“Into the third year, the policies laid and passed through parliament would be spreading through the populace, for people to see…[the] fourth year, this government if it is worth its salt everybody will see. Fifth year, everybody is crazy because it is election year. You hardly get ministers at the ministries working. Everybody’s mind is on the electorate and how to get reelected.

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor

“But four years, suppose you’ve used the first year to do as I tried to explain, second year is when parliament itself is getting to know the workings, the executive too getting grip of the trappings, third year as the policies are maturing, fourth-year the craze is on, people are rushing around. For a poor country that wants to really lay solid foundations to support the superstructure that must be built for development, it’s too much and becomes like sprinting in athletes. It’s not good enough,” he explained further.

He said even though his term of office was too short, he did not think he could tamper with the constitution of the Republic to extend his term of office.