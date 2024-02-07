ADVERTISEMENT
4,000 Kwabenya ECG customers in Dumsor over metre theft

Emmanuel Tornyi

About 4,000 residents in Kwabenya in the Greater Accra Region, are grappling with power outages as the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) disconnected their meters, alleging theft from the company's vault.

ECG accused third-party workers of involvement in meter pilfering, leaving affected customers frustrated.

Nii Sapei, a spokesperson, shared his distress, recounting how he obtained his meter through an acquaintance working for ECG.

Despite using it trouble-free for five years, he now faces a GH¢1,900 reconnection fee and Energy Commission permit demand after ECG's task force claimed the meter was stolen.

The situation unfolded within the framework of Operation No Free Consumption, initiated by ECG on February 1, 2024.

The ECG said any attempt to physically prevent or deliberately frustrate ECG teams to assess your assigned meter will lead to the disconnection of the service to your house.

The ECG is aiming at building confidence in the bills it delivers to customers, capture the consumption readings to be sure it syncs with what ECG agents have been reading, in order to be able to produce actual bills and collect arrears owed by customers.

