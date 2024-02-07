4,000 Kwabenya ECG customers in Dumsor over metre theft

Nii Sapei, a spokesperson, shared his distress, recounting how he obtained his meter through an acquaintance working for ECG.

Despite using it trouble-free for five years, he now faces a GH¢1,900 reconnection fee and Energy Commission permit demand after ECG's task force claimed the meter was stolen.

The situation unfolded within the framework of Operation No Free Consumption, initiated by ECG on February 1, 2024.

The ECG said any attempt to physically prevent or deliberately frustrate ECG teams to assess your assigned meter will lead to the disconnection of the service to your house.