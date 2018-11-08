Pulse.com.gh logo
46 policemen interdicted over sexual exploitation charges

  • Published: , Refreshed:
IGP David Apeatu play

IGP David Apeatu

The Minister of Interior, Ambrose Derry, has revealed that the Police Service has interdicted forty-six (46) officers for sexual exploitation and assault charges.

He said the government of Ghana has sent a three-man investigation team to South Sudan where the alleged incidents happened.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament, Derry said officials who will be implicated in the alleged misconduct will be dealt with according to law.

Ambrose Dery told the house that urgent steps were being taken by his ministry and the Attorney-General to amend the Ghana Police Service Regulations 2012 (C176) to include sexual exploitation and abuse which are not explicitly captured under the current regulations.

Ambrose Dery, Interior Minister play

Ambrose Dery, Interior Minister

 

He added that in line with the UN zero adherence policy on sexual exploitation and abuse, the detachment of the 46 personnel was repatriated on administrative grounds.

He added that the officers in question have been since been interdicted.

File Photo
