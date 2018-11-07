Ashaiman police guns down top armed robber

news

The Ashaiman Police Command has shot dead a popular armed robber who was was released from jail a few months ago.

The robber, Ibrahim Shaban, 26, was released from jail through the 'Justice For All' programme recently.

Narrating the incident, Tema Police PRO, DSP Joseph Benefo Darkwah, said: “On 6/11/2018, the Ashaiman Police gathered intelligence that a notorious armed robber who was wanted for the current robberies in Tema and Ashaiman was planning another robbery".

The police said they moved in to arrest the suspect after identifying him as the wanted criminal.



The suspect, according to the police, sunk his teeth deeply into the left arm of one detective and "pulled a locally manufactured pistol on the men".

"He was then shot in the shoulders. The police officer and the suspect were rushed to the Police Hospital where the suspect was pronounced dead".



"The body had been deposited at the hospital's morgue for preservation and autopsy. Meanwhile, the police officer is receiving medical attention at the hospital. Exhibits retrieved from the scene included one locally manufactured pistol and one live cartridge."