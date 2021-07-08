46-year-old man stabs wife to death

The suspect after committing the crime is reported to have locked the deceased in a room and bolted, and attempted committing suicide but survived after some police officers saved his life.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at Our Lady of Grace Hospital mortuary, Asikuma, for preservation and autopsy.

According to the Central Regional Public Relations Officer, Irene Oppong, the "Police want to use this opportunity to appeal to the public that there is a unit within the Ghana Police Service called the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit, and the main objective is to handle all cases of domestic issues in relationships and marriages.