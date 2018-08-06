Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

5 Chinese galamseyers arrested at Jacobu


Illegal Mining 5 Chinese galamseyers arrested at Jacobu

It will be recalled that Chiefs in the Amansie Central District have complained about galamsey activities in the district despite the ban.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The Military in collaboration with the Forestry Commission Taskforce have arrested five Chinese illegal miners at Oda Forest at Bepotenten a suburb of Jacobu in the Amansie Central District of the Ashanti region.

It will be recalled that Chiefs in the Amansie Central District have complained about galamsey activities in the district despite the ban.

Earlier, the chiefs accused the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bernard Antwi Boasiako also known as chairman Wontumi and Chief Executive Officer of the of the Forestry Commission of actively involved in galamsey.

READ MORE: I'm not galamsey kingpin - Sir John

The chiefs at Jacobu said Sir John and chairman Wontumi have become the bad nuts in the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The chiefs of Amansie Central District speaking on the development have called on the President to fight his own appointees and party members who are engaged in galamsey.

play

 

The chiefs also alleged that Sir John has given out a concession of the Aprampram Forest Reserve to Chinese for mining in the pretense of reclamation.

Spokesperson of the chiefs said "Sir John and the Ashanti Regional Chairman sent about 30 excavators into the forest with the protection of military men."

READ ALSO: Chairman Wontumi must be arrested for engaging in galamsey - Small-Scale miners

Meanwhile, the equipment belonging to the miners have been seized by the Taskforce.

The miners are behind bars at Bekwai Police Station and will be arraigned before court.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Homosexuality In Ghana: Don’t attack people over their sexual preferences - Opuni-Frimpong Homosexuality In Ghana Don’t attack people over their sexual preferences - Opuni-Frimpong
Corruption: Charlotte Osei dragged to Special Prosecutor for causing financial loss Corruption Charlotte Osei dragged to Special Prosecutor for causing financial loss
Listening President: Fisherfolk thank Akufo-Addo for stopping ban on fishing Listening President Fisherfolk thank Akufo-Addo for stopping ban on fishing
Child Trafficking: Man arrested in Takoradi for attempting to sell son for GHS 100,000 Child Trafficking Man arrested in Takoradi for attempting to sell son for GHS 100,000
Controversial Deal: Nana Addo must sack appointees who misled him on AMERI deal - Ben Ephson Controversial Deal Nana Addo must sack appointees who misled him on AMERI deal - Ben Ephson
In Ashaiman: Okada business has reduced crime, says Ashaiman MP In Ashaiman Okada business has reduced crime, says Ashaiman MP

Recommended Videos

Local News: President Akufo-Addo’s bodyguard punches old man (VIDEO) Local News President Akufo-Addo’s bodyguard punches old man (VIDEO)
Mary Chiney-Hesse: First female chancellor for university of Ghana to be sworn-in Mary Chiney-Hesse First female chancellor for university of Ghana to be sworn-in
Rest In Peace Stacy: Ken Agyapong hugs crying daughter as Stacy Offei-Darko is buried Rest In Peace Stacy Ken Agyapong hugs crying daughter as Stacy Offei-Darko is buried



Top Articles

1 Ghana Cocoa Board Opuni trial: Cocobod terminates contract of...bullet
2 Education Double track system will not run in all SHS- Akufo-Addobullet
3 Greater Works "We will be extravagant in worshipping God" - Otabil...bullet
4 Poor Management COCOBOD workers demand immediate removal of Board...bullet
5 Financial Sector Kwesi Pratt blames BOG, government for collapse...bullet
6 Police Assault Midland saga: woman deserves more beatings-...bullet
7 Child Trafficking Man arrested in Takoradi for attempting to...bullet
8 Ofori Panin Fie Okyehene palace expansion to affect 500 homesbullet
9 In B/A Man kills blood brother with stickbullet
10 Cyber Crime 12 ‘fraud boys’ arrested over GHc326m bank...bullet

Related Articles

Rest in Peace Amissah-Arthur goes home as Mahama bids farewell
In Northern Ghana Accra men luring our women with money – Kpikpira chief laments
Galamsey Maintain ban on illegal mining – Afede
Protest Small scale miners threaten to hold 'Ku me preko' demonstration against ban
Operation Vanguard 3 soldiers detained for taking money from illegal miners
GPRTU Transport fares to go up 'this week'
Galamsey Chinese, Togolese illegal miners arrested in Upper Denkyira
Mob Justice Major Mahama protected illegal miners – Defence counsel
Health Alert FDA blacklists 6 herbal drugs
Illegal Mining 4 Chinese galamsey operators busted

Top Videos

1 Video Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for beating womanbullet
2 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
3 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As Second Wifebullet
4 Courts In Ghana Kasoa Magistrate uses chamber pot; no washroombullet
5 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
6 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
7 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
8 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet
9 Innovation KSM interviews CEO of Kaeme, Freda Obeng-Ampofobullet
10 Name and Shame Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video...bullet

Local

Illegal Trade 19-year-old farmer jailed 15 years for trading Tramadol
First batch of 435 Hajj pilgrims leave Tamale for Saudi Arabia
2018 Hajj First batch of 435 pilgrims leave Tamale for Saudi Arabia
‘My govt will bring prosperity to Ghana’ – Nana Addo
Assurance ‘My govt will bring prosperity to Ghana’ – Nana Addo
Comedy Show Glo Lafftafest to set Accra on fire on Aug 12