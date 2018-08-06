5 Chinese galamseyers arrested at Jacobu

news

The Military in collaboration with the Forestry Commission Taskforce have arrested five Chinese illegal miners at Oda Forest at Bepotenten a suburb of Jacobu in the Amansie Central District of the Ashanti region.

It will be recalled that Chiefs in the Amansie Central District have complained about galamsey activities in the district despite the ban.

Earlier, the chiefs accused the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bernard Antwi Boasiako also known as chairman Wontumi and Chief Executive Officer of the of the Forestry Commission of actively involved in galamsey.

The chiefs at Jacobu said Sir John and chairman Wontumi have become the bad nuts in the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The chiefs of Amansie Central District speaking on the development have called on the President to fight his own appointees and party members who are engaged in galamsey.

The chiefs also alleged that Sir John has given out a concession of the Aprampram Forest Reserve to Chinese for mining in the pretense of reclamation.

Spokesperson of the chiefs said "Sir John and the Ashanti Regional Chairman sent about 30 excavators into the forest with the protection of military men."

Meanwhile, the equipment belonging to the miners have been seized by the Taskforce.

The miners are behind bars at Bekwai Police Station and will be arraigned before court.