5 feared dead in car crash at Ablekuma

Some of the eyewitnesses present at the incident said one of the drivers in a red unregistered car was speeding when he collided with two Okada riders.

The eyewitnesses said a red car dragged the two motor riders along and hit another car with registration number GE 2860-12, which was heading in the opposite direction.

Passengers in the car with registration number GE 2860-12 were believed to have gone for Christmas shopping and were returning when the accident occurred.