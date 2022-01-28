5 fire incidents recorded so far in January 2022

Hardly a day passes without news of a fire outbreak in some parts of Ghana, causing fear and panic among the people.

The recorded fire outbreaks included domestic, bush fires and accident scenes, among others.

Pulse.com.gh lists 5 fire outbreaks that have destroyed properties in January 2022 alone.

Budumburam fire outbreak kills 7

A family of seven including their four months old baby, were on Saturday morning burnt to death beyond recognition in a fire outbreak at Big Apple, Budumburam in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

The deceased has been identified as Robert Assan Donkoh, headmaster of the Budumburam Primary School, his wife, Abena Adjeiwaa, and their five children, one of which is physically challenged.

The cause of the fire has not been established.

Fire incident at BOST

There was an incident of fire at the truck park of the Accra plains depot of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited, (BOST).

The fire destroyed one saloon car, a tricycle, a bicycle, and some tanks containing petrol and diesel.

The fire occurred at a station less than 20 meters from one of the storage tanks at BOST premises where illegal trading of petrol and diesel is being carried out.

According to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), the fire, which started at about 2:15 pm on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, could have spread to the BOST premises close by, but for the intervention of personnel of the Service.

Fuel tanker catches fire at Kaase in Kumasi

A fuel tanker has caught fire at Kaase near Asokwa in Kumasi.

This was reportedly recorded today, January 21, 2022, at about 5:30 pm. A fuel tanker that was discharging fuel to some tricycles at Kaase unexpectedly caught fire.

Reports stated that the tanker driver and the tricycle rider involved have escaped the scene.

Apiate explosion

At least 13 people have been killed in a huge explosion at Apiate in the Bogoso District of the Western Region after a motorcycle collided with a vehicle carrying explosives.

A truck carrying explosives to a gold mine crashed with a motorcycle near the town of Bogoso, according to police.

The explosion ripped apart the nearby village of Apiatse.

The huge explosion disaster happened on Thursday, January 20, 2022, when a vehicle transporting explosives from Kumasi to a mining site in the area exploded.

Many houses have been completely flattened, leaving at least 380 people without shelter.

Fire guts structures at Tema Bankuman

Some residents of Bankuman Sweet-mother, a suburb of Tema Manhean were left homeless as fire gutted their wooden structures and property on Thursday, January 20 2022.