The GHS data also revealed that a total of 294 persons have recovered with 18 deaths.

On Tuesday, May 05, 2020, the Information Ministry held its weekly press briefing to inform Ghanaians about the country’s status regarding the coronavirus.

At the presser, Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman-Manu opined that the pandemic will be around for a “very long time” as scientists are yet to find a cure or vaccine for the virus.

He, therefore, urged Ghanaians to strictly adhere to the WHO’s and health experts protocols outlined in dealing with the disease.

They include the washing of hands regularly under running water with soap, the use of hand alcohol-based hand sanitisers, the wearing of facemasks, and staying home if need be.

The press also outlined and addressed some pertinent issues and Pulse.com.gh has key highlights of some of the issues.

It was revealed at the presser by Prof. William Ampofo, Head of the Virology at the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research that the center has cleared all backlogs of COVID-19 tests. He also noted that KCCR has a backlog of 1,982 tests to clear and this should be done by Thursday, May 7. Prof. Ampofo also added Ghana has expanded testing beyond Accra and Kumasi. The Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu also raised concerns about face masks and how some Ghanaians are disregarding the directive on that. He urged all Ghanaians to endeavor to wear the face mask at all times. He pleaded with churches and benevolent organizations to help the vulnerable in this regard. On his part, Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said there are three layers for protection against COVID-19 - restrictions of movement, closure of borders, and personal protection etiquette. He noted that the government has done the first two but it is up to individuals to ensure the third is done religiously.

