Villa was the Real Madrid vice-president during Ramon Calderon's time as president between 2006 and 2009.

READ MORE: Ex-teammate of Manuel Nauer found alive four years after being declared dead

He was born in Huelva on February 12, 1944, although he has been living in San Sebastian for some time now, where he died after 40 days in the hospital.

Amador Suarez Villa has been a member of the Los Blancos since 1964, with card number 10, 319.

Amador Suarez, who received the Entrepreneur of the Year Award from the Huelva Federation of Businessmen in 2003, was the owner of a company dedicated to the capture and commercialisation of fishing products, with fishing grounds all over the world.

His fleet had 27 vessels, which speaks to the size of the company of this Real Madrid lover.He was also the brother-in-law of Cristina Garmendia, who was Spain's Minister of Science and Innovation.