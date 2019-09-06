Surrounded by his wife and family members, Comrade Mugabe finally gave up the ghost after 95 years on earth.
Despite the turbulence that reigned in his last years as Zimbabwean leader, his death has been greeted with sorrow and eulogies across the world.
In honour of his legacy, we took a look at 5 of his best moments that the world will forever remember him for.
- Robert Mugabe led the fight for Zimbabwean independence against white minority rule. He changed the country's name from Rhodesia to Zimbabwe after he was elected as the First Prime Minister in 1980.
- After his election, statues of Cecil Rhodes (the former leader) were removed and squares and roads named after prominent colonial figures were renamed after black nationalists. In 1982 Salisbury was renamed Harare. Mugabe employed North Korean architects to design Heroes' Acre, a monument and complex in western Harare to commemorate the struggle against minority rule.
- In 2000, he seized land from white owners, and in 2008, used violent militias to silence his political opponents during an election.
- He famously declared in 2008 that: “I will never, never, never surrender. Zimbabwe is mine, I am a Zimbabwean, Zimbabwe for Zimbabweans.”
- In 2017, members of his own party ousted him in a coup, replacing him with former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa.