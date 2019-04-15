The suspects were arrested by the Eastern Regional Police Command.

According to the Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police ( DSP), Ebenezer Tetteh, the police had been on the heels of the suspects since the attack took place on Friday, April 12, 2019.

He said a team led by Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP), Joseph Owusu and Stephen Antwi in separate operations arrested the suspects who had earlier Friday morning visited the project site and imposed themselves as land guards.

READ ALSO: 7 Chinese galamsey operators arrested in separate operations

Attack

A Chinese national undertaking 1D1F Project was killed by armed robbers at Asuboi in the Ayensuano District.

The body of the deceased, Song Zhao Sheng, 58, has been deposited at the Suhum Government Hospital Morgue.

According to reports, the robbers attacked an apartment which housed the Chinese numbering about seven undertaking a 1D1F Project and robbed them at gunpoint.

The deceased, the report said was hit at the back of her head with a cement block by the robbers after attempting to resist the robbers.

The deceased who was bleeding from the nose was pronounced dead when rushed to the Suhum Government Hospital by a police patrol team.

Arrests

On April 14, 2019, at about 8 a.m, one of the suspects, Kwaku Djin, aged 19, was arrested at Anom.

Later that same day, the police arrested suspects Dennis Atta Kwabena Senior and Daniel Atta Kwabena Junior. They are twins, aged, 34. They were arrested at Asuboi.

DSP Ebenezer Tetteh said "During a search in their respective rooms, one Itel mobile phone, a laptop computer and a quantity of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp were found in the room of suspect Dennis Atta Kwabena Senior whiles six assorted mobile phones, and a quantity of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp were also found in the room of suspect Daniel Atta Kwabena Junior."

READ MORE: Here are Nana Addo's top 5 achievements as he turns 75

"Suspects have since been detained to assist in Police investigation. Exhibits retained for further action," DSP Tetteh added.

At Asuboi again, the police also arrested suspects Yegbe Saviour and Richard Offei alias Kwadjo Asuboi aged 22 and 26 years respectively. They were arrested Monday, April 15, 2019.