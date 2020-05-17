And among this new rise is a 5-year old girl who has contracted the virus in the metropolis.

This was disclosed by the Northern Regional Director of Health Services, Dr Eleeza John to journalists.

He also said two hospital staff are among the latest confirmed cases.

“The new medical staff cases are in self-isolation and they are actually on leave so they couldn’t get in contact with any case under management.”

Dr Eleeza John Bertson has attributed the sudden jump in numbers to the late delivery of samples from the Kumasi Center for Collaborative Research in Tropical Medicine (KCCR).

“These results are samples of 200 contacts traced from some 12 cases and dispatched to the KCCR on 22 April. [The] results were received on May 15.”

Dr. Badu Sarkodie, the Director for Public Health, Ghana Health Service

He admitted that the delay in receiving the result poses a threat to the Directorate.

“It also means that there could be more infected persons as these cases were not quarantined,” Dr Bertson revealed.

The 12 new cases consist of nine males and three females.