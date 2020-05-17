COVID-19: Community Health nurse dies from coronavirus in Western Region

According to the statement signed by the regional secretary of the Association, the deceased, Sophia Addo died from coronavirus complications.

The 54-year-old nurse reported sick on May 6, 2020, with symptoms of the deadly novel Coronavirus which worsened in subsequent days.

“Madam Sophia reported sick on the 6th of May 2020 and returned home after treatment. She returned the following day with worsening health conditions and started exhibiting signs of COVID-19…Samples were taken and before the result came, she passed away on the night of 8th May 2020. However, the result came out positive for COVID-19.”

The statement also noted that the deceased had underlying health conditions including asthma and hypertension.

Below is the full statement from the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives’ Association