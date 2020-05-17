According to a post by the Ghana Physicians and Surgeons Foundation on Facebook, the feat by the two women is the first time to have a mother and daughter “attend medical school at the same time and match at the same institution”.

Mom and daughter graduate from the same med school
Dr. Cynthia Kudji began her healthcare career as a nursing assistant in a nursing home and was soon on an upward trajectory that took her through nursing school to become a hospital RN, and eventually, a nurse practitioner serving rural communities throughout Louisiana and Alabama.

But a trip back home to Ghana confirmed her desire to become a physician.

Dr. Cynthia Kudji
And now, these groundbreaking women have made it by becoming medical doctors.

Mother and daughter graduated from LSU Medical. School
They will be starting their residency at LSU Health New Orleans