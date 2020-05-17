According to a post by the Ghana Physicians and Surgeons Foundation on Facebook, the feat by the two women is the first time to have a mother and daughter “attend medical school at the same time and match at the same institution”.
Dr. Cynthia Kudji began her healthcare career as a nursing assistant in a nursing home and was soon on an upward trajectory that took her through nursing school to become a hospital RN, and eventually, a nurse practitioner serving rural communities throughout Louisiana and Alabama.
But a trip back home to Ghana confirmed her desire to become a physician.
And now, these groundbreaking women have made it by becoming medical doctors.
They will be starting their residency at LSU Health New Orleans