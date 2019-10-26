He said most of those recruited were those who had completed school between 2012 and 2016.

He said on Accra-based Citi FM: "I can say on Authority that, about 54,000 nurses [had been employed]. All the recruitment we have made over the period had to do backlog that was left from 2012 to 2016. "

He added: "We all know and we have to freeze public sector employment. And for that reason, from 2012 to 2016 not a single soul from within the health sector working group was employed.”

His comments come after some unemployed nurses recently picketed at the Ministry of Health over lack of employment.

Four of the nurses were arrested and later released, prompting a furious response from the Minority in parliament.

In a statement, the minority asked the government to stop using the Police to harass protesting unemployed nurses.

According to them, the government’s actions point the use of intimidation to silence the aggrieved nurses from spelling out their concerns.