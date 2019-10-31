The Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, who announced this on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, said the amount was part of a $103 million electrification agreement between government through the Energy Ministry and China International Water and Electric Corporation.

This is to extend electricity to more communities to facilitate development.

He said Cabinet has approved the projects in the Ashanti, Bono, Eastern, Volta and Western Regions, a phase two of the initial 1,033 communities.

"The phase one project was earmarked to connect 495 communities in 15 districts of the Ashanti, Eastern, Volta and Western Regions which is about 90 percent complete with 441 communities already connected to the national grid," he added.

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

He noted that the money for phase 2 will be used to finance the supply and reception of electrical materials and equipment for the electrification projects in these communities.

The agreement is part of the government's National Electrification Scheme since 1990 which is aimed at reducing poverty, especially in rural areas, increasing the overall socio-economic development of the nation and enhancing the activities in other sectors of the economy such as Agriculture, Health, Education and Tourism.

Oppong Nkrumah explained that "the scope of the project includes design, manufacture, delivery, installation, testing, and commissioning, as well as handing over of the electrification project to the beneficiary communities."

He said the government believes the scheme will also create jobs in the rural areas, thus reducing the rate of rural to urban migration.

He added: "Most importantly contribute significantly towards the achievement of universal access to electricity, a minimum of 90% by 2020."