The suspects include the suspended Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Horace Ekow Ewusi.

The other five are Frederick Ewusi, Joel Asamoah, Adam Haruna, Frank Gyan, and John Arhin.

Ekow Ewusi, Frederick Ewusi, and Joel Asamoah have been cautioned on the offense of stealing whilst Adnan Haruna, Frank Gyan and John Arhin have been cautioned on the offense of abetment of stealing.

The Police in a statement said the suspects were arrested on Monday, February 3, 2020, at Abelemkpe in Accra. All the suspects are in police custody.

NPP Vice Chairman, Horace Ekow Ewusi

Their arrest follows a letter by the Minister of Environment, Science and Technology, Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng requesting the CID to probe Ewusi over the missing excavators.

Professor Kwabena Frimpong earlier indicated that dozens of excavators that were seized from illegal mining have disappeared from the district assemblies where they were being kept.

The minister said, "though the excavators were seized and taken to the district assemblies, the heavy-duty machines disappeared later from the premises of the assemblies."