Deputy Health Minister, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye, said the six positive cases were detected due to the COVID-19 tests introduced at the airport since its reopening.

He told Joy News that the first COVID-19 case was recorded on Friday, two others were detected on Saturday and a further three on Sunday.

The first batch of international commercial passengers arrived at the airport last Tuesday, September 1, 2020 following its reopening.

READ ALSO: Ghana generates $37,050 in two days from COVID-19 testing at Kotoka Airport

Deputy Health Minister, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye

Passengers arriving from other countries are, however, required to pay a fee of $150 for the mandatory COVID-19 test.

The only ones excluded from the COVID-19 test at the airport are those who have a negative PCR test result that is not over 72 hours old.

Dr. Okoe Boye reacted to concerns raised by some persons that the fee being charged for the COVID-19 test is too expensive.

He explained that it was better to charge $150 and have a credible test result, rather than going in for a compromised technology at a cheaper rate.

“All our troubles in Ghana started with just about four or five cases. So, really those who are talking about $150, if we had gone for a compromised technology and those with negative PCR tests had slipped in, all we need is one gentleman who is positive with a viral load, that is huge, visit us in this country and we are back to a lockdown,” the Deputy Health Minister added.

Last week, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) disclosed that a total of $37,050 was generated from COVID-19 tests at the Kotoka International Airport after the first two days.