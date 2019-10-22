This was disclosed by the leadership of the Coalition of Unemployed Nurses (CUN), in a statement.

The Graduate Unemployed Nurses and Midwives Association stormed the Ministry yesterday to demand their immediate employment.

The demonstrating nurses said their action has been necessitated by government's failed promises to them.

Unemployed graduate nurses

It has now emerged that six members of the group, including their leader, have been arrested by the Police.

“We are saddened to announce the arrest of our members who were at the premises of the Ministry of Health to lawfully demand employment,” a statement signed by the the Convener of the group, Paul Selorm, said.

“We can confirm that the Ghana Police Service has arrested six members of the Graduate Unemployed Nurses and Midwives Association of Ghana, including Abdul Sugri Rafiq, the Convener of the group who led this protest at the Ministry of Health. Some information available to us indicate that they have been sent to the Central Police station in Accra.”

The group called on the Police to immediately release their members or risk facing their wrath.

They maintained that the arrest of their colleagues “is an illegal act and an affront to the rights and freedom of the innocent unemployed nurses.

Meanwhile, the government has announced that it has cancelled the bonding of nurses and midwives after their training.