6 Kandahar Boys arrested over Tamale Hospital attack

Six members of Kandahar Boys, the vigilante group that attacked and chased out the CEO of the Tamale Teaching Hospital, have been picked up by the Police.

Accra-based Citi FM reports that they were arrested at around 2:00pm on Wednesday, and taken to the Northern Regional Police Command for further interrogations.

The Kandahar Boys, who are affiliated to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), have been in the news in the last few days following their attack of the Tamale Hospital.

On Monday, members of the vigilante group laid siege on the hospital and attacked the Chief Executive Officer, Dr. David Akolbila.

The group held that under the watch of Dr. Alkolbila, the Tamale Teaching Hospital is deteriorating.

They accused the CEO of adopting a habit of issuing threats to staff, engaging in procurement breaches and neglecting the purchase of key hospital consumables such as examination gloves, needles and syringes, among others.

They also said he had neglected them despite the role they played in getting him appointed.

Meanwhile, Dr. Kolbila was reinstated on Tuesday, after REGSEC unlocked his office and assured him of security.