Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

GMA endorses Tamale Teaching Hospital staff strike


Kandahar Boys Attack GMA endorses Tamale Teaching Hospital staff strike

General Secretary of the GMA, Dr Justice Yankson, said the association fully supports the strike.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has endorsed the strike action declared by nurses and midwives at the Tamale Teaching Hospital in protest against attacks on the Chief Executive Officer, Dr Daniel Kolbilla, in the Northern Region.

General Secretary of the GMA, Dr Justice Yankson, said the association fully supports the strike.

On Monday, August 13, a group, said to be affiliated to the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the 'Kandahar Boys' attacked the hospital, accused Dr Kolbilla of adopting a habit of issuing threats to staff.

The vigilante group accused the CEO of being incompetent and misused hospital funds.

READ MORE: NPP communicator suspended over Kandahar attacks

They alleged that they were instrumental in his appointment as the CEO but has ignored them.

Staff of the facility have threatened to lay down their tools over the recent attack.

Public Relations Officer of the Hospital, Dr Ken Osei Mensah said staff of the health post are unhappy at the development and want swift action taken against the youth.

READ ALSO: Kandahar Boys of NPP chase out CEO of Tamale Hospital

"Staff of the hospital are agitating and have threatened to lay down their tools, but the CEO intervened and asked them to rescind their decision because of the effect it will have on patient," he said.

Speaking to the decision by the nurses to strike on Accra-based Class FM, Dr Justice Yankson said "GMA has been duly notified and we’re abreast with that decision and I must say the GMA fully endorses that decision taken by our colleagues in Tamale.

"It is their security and if you work under unsafe conditions, our labour act even dictates that you need to walk out of danger, so, under these circumstances that they are under attack and feel unsafe based on the barbaric act of people who just because of politics will want to do what they are doing, then the GMA will not countenance such activity from anybody.

"So the GMA like I said, fully endorses the decision taken by our colleagues in Tamale. At this point, what is most important is for us to consider their demand and ensure that the rule of law works in this country."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Eid al-Adha: Gov't declares Tuesday public holiday Eid al-Adha Gov't declares Tuesday public holiday
Revenue: Taxing of churches is a good idea - Assemblies of God Revenue Taxing of churches is a good idea - Assemblies of God
Ranking: Nana Addo named among 2018 Most Influential leaders in digital gov't Ranking Nana Addo named among 2018 Most Influential leaders in digital gov't
Domestic Violence: Men beaten by their wives should report to the police - Otiko Domestic Violence Men beaten by their wives should report to the police - Otiko
Vigilante: Tamale Teaching Hospital strike over attacks by NPP boys Vigilante Tamale Teaching Hospital strike over attacks by NPP boys
Population Growth: Ghana’s population increases by 700,000 people each year Population Growth Ghana’s population increases by 700,000 people each year

Recommended Videos

Local News: Don't marry men who don’t have toilets in their homes - MCE Local News Don't marry men who don’t have toilets in their homes - MCE
Local News: Ghana adds 700,000 people to its population each year Local News Ghana adds 700,000 people to its population each year
Local News: Woyome settles ¢4.6m of ¢51m debt Local News Woyome settles ¢4.6m of ¢51m debt



Top Articles

1 Capital Bank Collapse Christians standing with Otabil are fools - Lawyerbullet
2 Breaking Otabil finally breaks silence on banking controversiesbullet
3 Apostle Eric Nyamekye Blame the church for Ghana’s corruption –...bullet
4 Video Anas escapes death in Malawi during latest undercover exposébullet
5 Financial Crisis Capital Bank collapse drives former manager...bullet
6 Bank Crisis Otabil has demonstrated 'highest level of...bullet
7 Capital Bank Collapse #IstandwithOtabil: Supporters of...bullet
8 Ghana Armed Forces Army officers angry over delay in promotionbullet
9 Unfortunate Ghanaian Hajj pilgrim dies in Meccabullet
10 Reimbursement Woyome refunds GH¢4.6m out of GH¢51...bullet

Related Articles

Tamale Hospital Saga NPP communicator suspended over Kandahar attacks
Security Concerns What has caused the increase in vigilante groups under Nana Addo?
Intervention Police to use ‘force’ to open Tamale Hospital locked by Kandahar Boys
Vigilante Groups Kandahar Boys of NPP chase out CEO of Tamale Hospital
Vigilante Groups Nana Addo advised to seek help from past Presidents to solve vigilantism
False Report NPP's Kandahar Boys deny attacking Highways over contracts to NDC
Lawlessness NPP vigilante groups not different from Boko Haram in Nigeria - Asiedu Nketia
Lawlessness Nana Addo is Commander-in-Chief of NPP Delta Force - NDC MP
Vigilante Groups Nana Addo can't stop vigilantism– Asiedu Nketia
Vigilante Group NPP Invincible Forces takeover NADMO office in Techiman

Top Videos

1 Video Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for beating womanbullet
2 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000 drug jobbullet
3 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
4 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
5 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
6 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs'...bullet
7 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
8 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
9 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
10 Name and Shame Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video...bullet

Local

Foreign Affairs Ministry confirms shortage of passport booklets
Foreign Affairs Ministry confirms shortage of passport booklets
File Photo
Mining Sector Govt to lift ban on small-scale mining; roadmap to be announced
Kumasi City Mall Launches Shopper Loyalty Reward Promo
Shopping Kumasi City Mall launches shopper loyalty reward promo
Reimbursement Woyome will still cough GH¢51 judgment debt - Attorney General