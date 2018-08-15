GMA endorses Tamale Teaching Hospital staff strike

news

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has endorsed the strike action declared by nurses and midwives at the Tamale Teaching Hospital in protest against attacks on the Chief Executive Officer, Dr Daniel Kolbilla, in the Northern Region.

General Secretary of the GMA, Dr Justice Yankson, said the association fully supports the strike.

On Monday, August 13, a group, said to be affiliated to the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the 'Kandahar Boys' attacked the hospital, accused Dr Kolbilla of adopting a habit of issuing threats to staff.

The vigilante group accused the CEO of being incompetent and misused hospital funds.

They alleged that they were instrumental in his appointment as the CEO but has ignored them.

Staff of the facility have threatened to lay down their tools over the recent attack.

Public Relations Officer of the Hospital, Dr Ken Osei Mensah said staff of the health post are unhappy at the development and want swift action taken against the youth.

"Staff of the hospital are agitating and have threatened to lay down their tools, but the CEO intervened and asked them to rescind their decision because of the effect it will have on patient," he said.

Speaking to the decision by the nurses to strike on Accra-based Class FM, Dr Justice Yankson said "GMA has been duly notified and we’re abreast with that decision and I must say the GMA fully endorses that decision taken by our colleagues in Tamale.

"It is their security and if you work under unsafe conditions, our labour act even dictates that you need to walk out of danger, so, under these circumstances that they are under attack and feel unsafe based on the barbaric act of people who just because of politics will want to do what they are doing, then the GMA will not countenance such activity from anybody.

"So the GMA like I said, fully endorses the decision taken by our colleagues in Tamale. At this point, what is most important is for us to consider their demand and ensure that the rule of law works in this country."