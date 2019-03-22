Kintampo Divisional Police Commander, ACP Joseph Antwi Gyawu, told Joy News that preliminary investigations reveal the two buses, one with registration number GT 5694 18 and the other GT 3916 17, each had over 50 passengers on board.

One of the buses caught fire after the head-on collision.

The police said more passengers have been trapped in one of the buses which caught fire and the fire service is on hand to salvage the situation.

Meanwhile, about 28 passengers are receiving treatment at the Jema Government Hospital.

“Twenty-eight injured persons were rushed here. One passed on a while ago. Seven were in critical conditions and four have been referred,” Arhin saidn.

He said they sustained head injuries and bruises on their bodies.