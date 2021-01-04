The President-elect and his Vice President-elect will be sworn in on Thursday, January 7, 2021, in Parliament.

In a statement, the Ghana Police Service said the security personnel that will be deployed for protection will include its officers and others from the Ghana Armed Forces and allied agencies.

“The Police administration has put in place security measures for the inauguration of the President-Elect of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President-Elect, His Excellency Dr. Mahamamudu Bawumia; Speakers and Members of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic on 7th January 2021 at Accra,” a section of the statement said.

“Six thousand (6,000) security personnel drawn from the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Armed Forces and allied agencies will provide security to ensure the protection of lives and properties and general maintenance of law and order for the inaugural ceremonies. This will be augmented by technology to ensure maximum security.”

It added that “all VVIPs would be offered close protection as appropriate” while cautioning the public to stay off some locations.

These locations include the entire State House Complex, the Accra International Conference Centre, the Accra Sports Stadium and the Black Star Square.

Akufo-Addo was successfully re-elected as President after garnering over 6.7 million votes in the December 7 polls.

The 76-year-old, who contested as the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential candidate, won the election after polling 51.30% of the total votes cast.

His main rival, John Mahama of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) also managed to poll 47.36% of the total votes cast.

Meanwhile, the opposition NDC has rejected the results of the parliamentary and presidential elections, describing it as “flawed”.

The party is, therefore, challenging the results of the elections in court, having accused the Electoral Commission (EC) of rigging the polls.