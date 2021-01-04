The personnel will include members of the Ghana Armed Forces, the Ghana Police service and members of National Security.

According to the Police, this is to “ensure the protection of lives and properties and general maintenance of law and order for the inaugural ceremonies.”

In a statement copied to the media, the Ghana Police Service said this will deter any trouble-making adventure by anyone.

“The Police administration has put in place security measures for the inauguration of the President-Elect of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President-Elect, His Excellency Dr. Mahamamudu Bawumia; Speakers and Members of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic on 7th January 2021 at Accra.”

“Six thousand (6,000) security personnel drawn from the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Armed Forces and allied agencies will provide security to ensure the protection of lives and properties and general maintenance of law and order for the inaugural ceremonies. This will be augmented by technology to ensure maximum security.”

Nana Addo

The statement noted that “All VVIPs would be offered close protection as appropriate.”

The ceremony will come off despite protests by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The NDDC has filed a petition at the Supreme Court calling for a rerun of the elections due to infractions and padding of results by the Electoral Commission of Ghana.