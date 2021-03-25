Adisadel was established in 1910 in a building at Topp Yard, near Christ Church School which is within the vicinity of Cape Coast Castle. It began with 29 boys, but by 1935, it had expanded to accommodate about 200 pupils

The school has, over the years, groomed students who have grown to become trailblazers in different spheres of the Ghanaian society.

Many 'Santaclausians', as they are popularly known, have done and are doing amazing things in their respective fields.

Below are 7 of its most famous old boys:

1 . Sam Jonah: He is one of the most prominent and wealthiest Ghanaian businessman. Jonah is the executive chairman of Jonah Capital, an equity fund based in Johannesburg, South Africa

In June 2003, Jonah became the first Ghanaian to be knighted in the 21st century when he was presented with an honorary knighthood (KBE) by the Prince of Wales, in recognition of his achievements as an African businessman, a leading business executive from the Commonwealth, and an international public figure

Sam E Jonah

2 . Kennedy Agyapong: The Assin Central Member of Parliament is one of the astute businessmen in Ghana. Kennedy Agyapong still remains one of the politicians who have never lost election.

He is believed to be the first Ghanaian individual to own an ¢8 million Rolls Royce.

Kennedy Agyapong

3 . Prince Kofi Amoabeng: He is a business man and a former military officer of the Ghanaian Armed Forces. He was a co-founder of UT Bank which collapsed in 2017 during Ghana's banking crisis.

Former CEO, UT Bank - Prince Kofi Amoabeng

4 . Ernest Bediako: Pharmacist and Businessman. He is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Ghanaian pharmaceutical giants Ernest Chemist.

Ernest Bediako Sampong

5 . Terry Bonchaka: The late hiplife star took the Ghanaian music scene by storm in the early 200s.

Terry Bonchaka was a proud Santaclausian who used to wear the school's famous 'Zebra' stripes uniform to perform at musical concerts.

Terry Bonchaka

6 . Alan Kyeremanteng: The current Minister of Trade and Industry is one of the finest politicians in the country. Having served as Trade Minister under President John Agyekum Kuffour, he used to work at the World Trade Organization.

John Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten

7 . Nana Appiah Mensah: Popularly known as NAM1, Appiah Mensah is the Chief Executive Officer of the defuct Menzgold Company.

Nana Appiah Mensah

NAM1 is also the founder of Zylofon Media, a record label that has the likes of Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy and other top musicians on their books.