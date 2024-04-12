7 things to know about the late Mawuena Trebarh, Komla Dumor's sister

She died at 52 years. Mawuena Adzo Trebarh was born on April 12, 1971.

Her father, Ernest Dumor is a retired professor of sociology and was a former adviser to the National Identification Authority, and her mother, Cecilia Dumor who died in 2008, was an educator, editor, and publisher of secondary school textbooks.

May her soul rest in peace.

As part of her remembrance, Pulse Ghana lists 7 things to know about the late Mawuena Trebarh. She was a Ghanaian businesswoman and geologist.

Mawuena began her career at Ashanti Goldfields Company Ltd in 1996 where she was the first female underground exploration geologist. During that period she planned and implemented exploration-drilling programs involving the supervision of 15 to 20 men underground drilling teams with assignments at more than 1500 m below surface.

She also worked as an Investor Relations Officer at Ashanti Goldfields where she was responsible for retaining content expert status on strategic planning and new business development initiatives acting as the primary interface between the company and the international investment community, stock exchanges, and senior analysts from Goldman Sachs, Merrill Lynch, CIBC, etc.

Mawuena Trebarh was the Manager of Communications for Newmont Ghana Ltd between 2003 and 2007, where she developed and oversaw the execution of the world's largest gold producer's public relations and communications strategies in Ghana, the West African sub-region and the African continent in general.

Trebarh was the first female CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) serving from 2013 to 2017, and the first female underground exploration geologist, amidst a 10,000-strong male workforce mine site in the Ashanti Region.

During her time as CEO foreign direct investment of US$1.12 billion was recorded in the first quarter of 2015, representing an increase of over 1000% over the same period in 2014.

As CEO, Mawuena increased the Centre's income from GH¢7.9 million (approx. USD 700,000) to GH¢18.1 million (approx. USD 1.5 million) in 36 months representing an increase of almost 230%.

From 2007 to 2011, she held positions as head of Corporate Communications at Newmont Ghana Gold Ltd. and head of Corporate Services at Mobile Telecommunications Network (MTN).

She was responsible for overseeing corporate communications, government and regulatory relations, the MTN Ghana Foundation, legal matters, and company secretarial duties.

In this role, she acted as the corporate spokesperson for the company and was involved in all aspects of reputation management.

Mrs. Trebah was also the founding director and Chief Business Strategist at Inspire Africa.

