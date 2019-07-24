This sudden death made Professor Mills the first head of state of Ghana to die while in office.

Having been defeated in the 2000 and 2004 general elections by John Agyekum Kufuor of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Prof. John Evans Atta-Mills won the 2008 general elections.

He narrowly beat Nana Akufo-Addo in the second round by 50.23% to 49.77%. This was after he had lost the first round by 49.13% to 47.92%.

READ ALSO: Atta Mills mortal remains to be exhumed and reburied: family hints

Prior to his election as the president of Ghana, Mills served as the Vice President, Chairman of the Economic Management Team and Chairman of the Police Council under Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings from 1996 to 2000.

As past of the 7th anniversary commemoration of his death, we compiled 7 legacies of the late Professor John Evans Atta Mills.