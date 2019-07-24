In a Facebook post, Mahama described the late Atta-Mills as a man who stood for the highest ideals of leadership.

Today, July 24 2019, marks exactly seven years since Atta-Mills passed on while he was President of Ghana.

Mahama was then the Vice President when the sad incident happened, and he has paid glowing tribute to the late former President.

The NDC flagbearer said the late Atta-Mills also stood for the greatest aspirations of our democracy.

“Seven years ago, today, our nation was struck with unquenchable grief and agony when President John Atta Mills departed to his maker.

“He was a man who stood for the highest ideals of leadership and for the greatest aspirations of our democracy. RIP Prof.," he wrote.

Meanwhile, members of National Democratic Congress (NDC) are expected to gather at Asomdwee Park, where the late former president was buried, for a wreath-laying ceremony.