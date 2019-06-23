According to myjoyonline that first reported the story, US Immigration authorities will be raiding some cities to arrest and deport individuals illegally residing in the country.

On Saturday, the New York Times reported that US President Donald Trump delayed plans for nationwide raids to deport families in the country illegally.

He, however, threatened to unleash Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in two weeks if Democrats do not submit to changes in asylum law that they have long opposed.

In 2017, about 100 Ghanaians were deported from the US for various immigration offences such abuse of the terms of their visas and engaging in illegal employment.

It will be recalled that the then US ambassador to Ghana, Robert Jackson, revealed that the Trump administration would deport over 7,000 Ghanaians who have abused the terms of their visas.

At the time, he said the Ghanaians were at different stages of the deportation process.

“In fact, about 7,000 of them are currently at different stages of the deportation process. And we are not apologetic about that,” he said.