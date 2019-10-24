The old woman, identified as Abena Abuyaa, was arrested together with her accomplice, Kwadwo Kinto.

The Daily Guide reports that the Police impounded three fertilizer sacks of the substance from the suspects.

The two suspects were arrested on Monday at Adentia on the Badu road in the Bono Region.

READ ALSO: 77-year-old man arrested for cultivating marijuana farm; tells Police he’s been smoking for 60 years

They were reportedly trying to transport the three sacks of Indian hemp to Takoradi when they were apprehended.

Giving details on the case, the Bono Region Crime Officer, Chief Superintendent Nana Kwaku Duah, said Abena Abuyaa has been dealing in marijuana for a very long time.

He said she had been dealing with farmers at Badu in the Tain District and named her trade partners as one Ataa.

The Police Chief revealed that they stormed the Adentia community upon a tip-off and arrested Kwadwo Kinto, a motor rider who was carting the Indian hemp to be handed over to Abena Abuyaa.

Kwadwo Kinto in turn led the Police to arrest Abena Abuyaa, who confessed consignment belonged to her and that she was conveying it to Takoradi to distribute.

This comes after the Police earlier arrested a 77-year-old man who allegedly owned a two-acre marijuana farm in the Bono East region.

The suspect, Opanin Kwadwo Sampene, was cultivating the marijuana farm at Mem, a suburb of Atebeubu.