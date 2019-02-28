Per the results, a total of 7,432 teachers failed to pass the exams out of the 28,757 that wrote the exams.

21,287, representing 74 per cent passed the exams and the results of 26 candidates have been withheld pending the completion of investigations into their alleged involvement in examination malpractice.

Dr Mrs Evelyn Owusu Oduro, Executive Secretary of the NTC, said out of the 13,110 females who sat for the examination, 3,938 failed while out of the 15,647 males who wrote the exams, 3,532 failed.

READ ALSO: Every sector of the economy is suffering under NPP – Mahama

She explained that those who failed would be required to join the next batch to write the examination in March this year.

She said the licensure examination had come to stay and that those without the licence would not be allowed to enter classrooms to teach, be it in public or private schools.

She also asked all those who sat for the examination to check their results from the NTC online portal at www.exams.ntc.gov.gh, using their personal identification numbers (PINs) and the serial numbers used during the registration for the examination.

“Candidates can also obtain their results at the colleges of education where they sat for the examination,” she directed.