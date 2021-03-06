The latest update brings the country’s total death toll to 637.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) also disclosed that the country recorded 503 new cases nationwide.

GHS also revealed that active cases now stand at 4,928 with a total case count of 85, 742.

21 patients are in critical condition while 70 other cases are severe.

In spite of the surge in COVID-19, 80,177 Ghanaians are said to have recovered from the virus and have been discharged.

The government of Ghana after receiving 600,000 Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines through the COVAX programme began the COVID-19 vaccination exercise on March 2, 2021, in 43 districts in three regions of the country.

The regions are: Greater Accra-25 districts, Ashanti-16 districts and Central-two districts.

This marks the start of a nationwide exercise expected to vaccinate 20 million Ghanaians against the virus.

President Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr Bawumia together with other state officials including former president John Mahama, Chief of Staff Frema Opare and other dignitaries have so far been vaccinated.