Many Ghanaians believed what they experienced was an earth tremor but a senior Seismologist at the GGSA, Nicholas Opoku in an interview on Citi FM on Thursday, June 25 said it was a “small earthquake”.

He also said the magnitude of what Ghanaians experienced is 4.2 on the Richter scale.

Mr. Opoku further revealed that the epicenter of last night's earthquake was “between Dansoman towards Bortianor.”

Meanwhile, it is important to note that earthquakes can happen anywhere with any signs or warnings.

Pulse.com.gh presents some tips on what to do when the phenomenon occurs. First of all always remember to drop, cover and hold in the event of an earthquake.

Drop: Wherever you are, drop down on to your hands and knees. If you’re using a wheelchair or walker with a seat, make sure your wheels are locked and remain seated until the shaking stops.

Cover: Cover your head and neck with your arms. If a sturdy table or desk is nearby, crawl underneath it for shelter. If no shelter is nearby, crawl next to an interior wall (away from windows). Crawl only if you can reach better cover without going through an area with more debris. Stay on your knees or bent over to protect vital organs.

Hold on: If you are under a table or desk, hold on with one hand and be ready to move with it if it moves. If seated and unable to drop to the floor, bend forward, cover your head with your arms and hold on to your neck with both hands.

Also do remember to adhere to the following;