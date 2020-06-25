The phenomenon visited around 10.40pm when a lot of people were asleep or getting ready to retire to bed. The magnitude is 4.0 which the Richter magnitude scale categorises as light with noticeable shaking of indoor objects and rattling noises but causes zero to minimal damage.

Pulse.com.gh can report that the tremors were felt in parts of Greater Accra, Eastern and Central regions.

A lot of people came out as a result of fears when the third one with a heavy impact was felt as buildings shook. Accra and its environs do not mostly experience such phenomenon across Ghana's capital, a trigger for the fear and panic.

Most Ghanaians took to social media to share their experiences.

Below are some of the comments from Ghanaians shared online;

Reports indicated that the earth tremor also occurred in some parts of the world aside from Ghana.