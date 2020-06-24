The Education Minister, NAPO took a voluntary COVID-19 test at the UGMC in Accra on Monday, June 22 after he showed some symptoms of the virus after he visited his constituency during the NPP Primaries, where he was acclaimed.

Explaining what was wrong with the Education Minister, Mr. Obeng-Fosu told Onua FM in Accra that his boss went for a voluntary test and decided to self-isolate awaiting his results.

“He went for voluntary testing and as a medical doctor; he did not want to mingle so he decided to self isolate.”

Mr. Obeng-Fosu said it was a good thing for the Minister to self-isolate after a Covid-19 test because no one knows the result of the test.

He urged the public to be calm over the issue because the Minister himself has promised to make his test public.