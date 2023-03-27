ADVERTISEMENT
9 die in fatal accident on Accra-Kumasi highway

Emmanuel Tornyi

At least nine (9) persons have been confirmed dead in a fatal accident at the Birimso section of the road close to Bunso junction along the Accra to Kumasi highway.

Accident
About 19 others have also been seriously injured in the accident.

The sad incident happened when two Toyota Hiace mini-buses belonging to 2M Express Company Limited crashed.

The two buses with registration numbers GN 3229-21 and GN 8292-20 had about 28 passengers on board.

The accident occurred Sunday, March 26, 2022, at about 3:30 am.

An eyewitness narrating the incident said the vehicle from Accra while trying to swerve a container that had fallen onto the road off a trailer slammed into the other vehicle heading towards Accra from the Kumasi direction.

Some victims trapped in the cars were extricated and were sent to Kibi Government Hospital and Hawa Memorial Saviour Hospital at Kyebi and Osiem for treatment.

Road traffic crashes remain a major public health and development challenges in Ghana.

