The Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kenneth George made this known during a press conference on CBC TV.

On Friday, July 31, 2020, the government of Ghana sent 95 out of 120 Ghanaian nurses to Barbados to serve a two-year contract.

The 95 nurses arrived in Barbados on Thursday evening via a chartered flight.

The nurses are going to Barbados to work in that country's government health facilities to ease the acute shortage of professional, and qualified nurses confronting the health sector.

The Ministry together with officials from Barbados conducted a series of interviews for 150 shortlisted applicants before arriving at the final number for the Barbados nursing job.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Kenneth George said the laboratory conducted 248 tests and the remainder were negative.

"We are still investigating the circumstances of the last case. This will require extensive contact tracing, which the population is so aware that the public health teams do on a daily basis," he said.

He stated that monitoring and surveillance would be increased at designated facilities.

He said all of them were showing no symptoms and "are likely to be in the recovery phase”, with only one person’s indicators pointing to being in the acute phase."

He said everyone who tested positive was immediately placed in isolation at Harrison's Point.

George added that all of the nurses went into 14-day quarantine.