SONA2024: 9 key points Akufo-Addo made on education and youth development

Here are nine key points from his address on education and youth development.

1. Free SHS: A Transformative Program

President Akufo-Addo defended the Free Senior High School (SHS) program, dismissing it as more than a political slogan. He described it as a transformative initiative that has shattered myths and liberated minds, providing access to formal education for a multitude who might have halted their education journey at the Junior High School level due to financial constraints.

2. Educational Standards

Addressing concerns about a potential lowering of educational standards, the President proudly announced that the 2023 batch of Free SHS students achieved the best West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results in a decade, putting to rest any doubts about the program's effectiveness.

3. Holistic Education Focus

President Akufo-Addo emphasized that education extends beyond Free SHS, highlighting the government's equal attention to Kindergarten, Primary School, and Junior High School. Comprehensive reforms, including the Capitation Grant and Feeding Grants, aim to strengthen the foundation for future education.

4. Ghana Educational Outcome Project (GEOP)

The President detailed the success of the Ghana Educational Outcome Project, an innovative financing program targeting out-of-school children. Over 17,000 children have been reintegrated into formal schools, earning the program recognition with the prestigious GOVTECH PRIZE at the World Government Summit in Dubai.

5. STEM Education Enhancement

Acknowledging the importance of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education, President Akufo-Addo outlined initiatives such as the overhaul of the curriculum to include STEM Career Pathways and the construction of STEM Schools and Centers across the country.

6. Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET)

The government continues to implement key reforms in the TVET sector, expanding the Free Senior High School program to include students in public TVET institutes, aligning with the country's industrialization agenda.

7. Infrastructure Development

While acknowledging progress in infrastructure development, the President recognized the need for more classrooms and suitable environments for learning. The upcoming launch of the one-tablet-per-student policy at the Senior High School level aims to bridge the gap between disadvantaged and privileged students.

8. No Guarantor Policy

President Akufo-Addo highlighted the government's commitment to breaking down financial barriers for tertiary education. The "No Guarantor" policy under the Student Loan Trust Fund has empowered economically disadvantaged students to pursue higher education without financial burden.

9. Expansion of Tertiary Education

In response to the increased demand for tertiary education, the government plans to establish four new universities in Mampong, Akrodie, Bunso, and Kintampo. These initiatives align to achieve a 40% Gross Tertiary Enrolment Ratio by 2030, as outlined in the Education Strategic Plan of 2018 to 2030.