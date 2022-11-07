90% of doctors want to leave Ghana for greener pastures — Survey

This was made known by the President of the Association, Dr. Frank Serebour at the GMA's 64th Annual General Conference at Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region.

Dr. Frank Serebour said the doctors want a better condition of service adding that they are considering leaving the shores of Ghana.

"Immigration of medical doctors from Ghana is an age-old problem that continues to deplete the country of much-needed human resources.

"In recent times there has been a surge in the number of health workers including medical doctors leaving the country,' he said.

Dr. Serebour added: "The reasons for the immigration of doctors seem to vary with time. A recent survey of 360 doctors currently practicing in Ghana showed that about 90 percent have never considered leaving the country to move to more developed countries.

"The reason for which doctors leave Ghana to include the search for better income, improved working living conditions, better life and schools for their children and opportunities for further education."

He urged the government to as a matter of urgency deal with the worrying situation.

However, the GMA has hinted at making a demand for their salaries to be pegged against the US dollar.

The association said if the government fails to stabilize the Ghana cedis against the major trading currencies, the salaries of its members must be pegged against the US dollar.

The General Secretary of the GMA, Dr. Titus Beyuo said such a decision will help reduce the exodus of medical practitioners.