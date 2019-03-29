The global community comprises of 4.4 billion internet users and 3.5 million social media users.

Our exposure to the digital world is not new. We are surrounded by smartphones, laptops, computers and 24*7 access to the internet. However, until a few years ago, the same didn’t hold true for third-world countries, especially in the African continent. Africa in spite of being the birthplace of human civilization has experienced a poor growth rate. The slow economic expansion may be attributed to corruption, continuous political conflicts and bureaucracy which has restricted MNCs of developed countries from penetrating in the African market.

With many big industrial setups in Egypt, South Africa, Morocco and other countries like Kenya, Tanzania and Rwanda opening up doors for foreign direct investments have brought about a technological revolution.

Boost to Industrialization

Limited infrastructural resources and lack of proper telecommunication network kept Africa isolated from the rest of the world for several years. Better connectivity provided with a platform for the African population to present their talent to their global audience. The digital expansion has helped in the economic growth of the country through buying and selling products and services over the internet, improved the exposure to world sports with online competing and betting turning out to be revenue and employment generators to the unemployed youth.

Similar to the impact to the rest of the world, digitalization and technological advancement will eradicate the traditional ways of doing things only to bring about a positive impact through coming together of technology and human capital. A plethora of natural resources possessed by the African lands, married to the right technology can help the local population to improve their economic stature by fully utilizing the benefits brought about by this union.

As foreign direct investment and venture capitalist companies have grown in Africa, the local employees have received a much needed technological exposure which has helped in broadening their knowledge horizons.

Improvement in Education

The GDP and economic growth of a country are directly proportional to the educational exposure and knowledge capabilities of its population. Growth in digital educational platforms can enable the residents to access knowledge banks and online teaching methods even when a physical educational setup is not made available to them.

The use of internet has doubled in places like Sierra Leone, Niger, and Mozambique and marking an overall 20% increase in the past year for the entire continent. These numbers grew over the years due to the availability of smartphones and internet connections at affordable rates.

Soon, every African household would have their own devices and if technology is put to the best use, these people can educate themselves at the comfort of their homes.

Agricultural Growth

Around 60% of employment in Africa is generated through agricultural practices. Digital innovation in farming methods, better knowledge to farmers on improved agricultural practices, easy access to availing financial help through online farming cooperatives and lenders and the potential to acquire better agricultural tools through e-commerce can paint a brighter picture for the African land.