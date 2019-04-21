I would like to thank Nananom of the Asanteman Council and my compatriots for their unflinching loyalty and support which have contributed to the relative peace we enjoy throughout Asanteman and indeed throughout our dear country, Ghana.

I ascended the Golden Stool on 26th April 1999 and have interacted with all five Presidents under the fourth Republican Constitution of the Republic of Ghana, i.e. their excellencies; President Jerry John Rawlings, President John Agyekum Kufuor, the late President John Evans Atta Mills, President John Dramani Mahama and currently, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. I take this opportunity to thank them collectively for their support and the courtesies they have accorded me and the kind words they have written to celebrate my 20th anniversary.

I would also like to take this opportunity to thank all Ghanaians for their sympathies, prayers and support when I lost my mother, Asantehemaa Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II in November 2016.

Finally, to my dear wife Julia, let me thank you publicly for the love and support you have given me throughout our marriage. I could not have carried out the heavy burden of my responsibilities without you being by my side.

I send my sincere good wishes to you all.