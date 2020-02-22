The request by A Plus was contained in a letter signed by a private legal practitioner, Nii Kpakpo Samoa Addo from A and A Legal Attorneys.

He made the request in line with his 'fundamental Human Rights to Information enshrined in Article 21(f) of the 1992 Constitution.

In addition, A Plus is seeking to know if the ambulances have been insured and the company contracted to insure the vehicles.

It will be recalled that President Akufo-Addo last month commissioned the distribution of 307 ambulances to all 274 constituencies in the country.

The procurement of the ambulances were in line with the government's policy to provide each constituency with an ambulance.

