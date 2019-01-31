The official renaming took place on Thursday, 31 January 2019.

The company began commercial operations in January 2015, and has since joined 22 Life Insurance companies to provide financial security for Ghanaians.

READ ALSO: Dear Ghana Police Service, Ghanaians are worried about your dress code – The case of Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election

Life insurance is a growing market in the Ghanaian financial services sector which averages above 20 per cent per annum growth in terms of gross premium income for the past five years. This growth trend is expected to continue for the foreseeable future mainly because of the relatively low insurance penetration in Ghana, which is less than 1.5 per cent of GDP.

To take advantage of the potential in the life insurance market and to achieve its mission of providing financial security to the insuring public, a three-year strategic plan has been put in place. The change of name is part of the strategic initiatives aimed at achieving the objectives in the company’s strategic plan.

According to managers of Exceed Life, the strategic intent behind the brand is spurring the company on to achieving its vision of becoming the foremost life insurer in the country through the provision of excellent customer-focused financial services to clients.