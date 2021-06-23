The youth of Ghana fool pass the old people - A-Plus

His comments come after a group calling itself the Asante Professionals Club expressed disgust at an alleged criticism by the overseer of Lighthouse Chapel, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

According to the group, the alleged questioning of Otumfuo's developmental success by Bishop Heyward-Mills was preposterous.

The group maintained that since Otumfuo's enthronement he has been an agent of peace and development in Asanteman and beyond.

"In particular, under Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, over 600,000 students have benefitted from full scholarships and financial support through the Otumfuo Education Fund.

"Additionally, close to one (1) million desks and another one (1) million school materials have been distributed to students across the country," the group said.

The youth, however, called on "Bishop Dag-Mills to seek wise counsel within 48 hours. Otherwise, none of his churches in the Asanteman enclave will be allowed to operate. Also, we are warning all and sundry who hide behind religion and politics to push this evil agenda against Asanteman and his royal majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu."

Bishop Dag Heward-Mills has, however, apologized by explaining that the offensive sermon was preached 20 years ago.

"I am deeply saddened that a message I shared at a conference, nearly 20 years ago, has been taken out of its context and circulated by persons who have previously declared that they will maliciously cause our churches in Kumasi to be closed down," he said.

But Kwame A Plus in a Facebook video post slammed the youth groups calling on Bishop Dag Heward-Mills to apologise.

He said "There are bad roads in Kumasi but you've never demonstrated against it. Manhyia Hospital was in a bad state and people couldn't believe but you can't protest against the government for not fixing it after years of voting for the NPP.